Central Railway Recruitment 2017: 2196 Trade Apprentice Vacancies
Candidates can apply online for the training slots in the designated trades at workshops or units that come under the jurisdiction of Central Railways in the cluster of Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur.
The application window will close on 30th November 2017, 5 PM.
Central Railway Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2017 notification to fill 2196 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentices has been released by the Central Railway Recruitment Cell on its official website - rrccr.com. Candidates can apply online for the training slots in the designated trades at workshops or units that come under the jurisdiction of Central Railways in the cluster of Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur. The application window will close on 30th November 2017, 5 PM.
Candidates eligible and interested in pursuing a career with Central Railways of India can follow the instructions below and apply today.
How to Apply for Central Railway Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2017?
Step 1 - Visit the official website – rrccr.com
Step 2 – Under “Online application for engagement (training) of Act Apprentices in Central Railway (2017-18)”, click on, “Click here to proceed for online application”
Step 3 – For new registration, click on “Click here to Register”
Step 4 – Enter all details and register yourself
Step 5 – Login with your registration credentials and complete the application process
Step 6 – Pay the application fee
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
To read the RRC Central Railway Notification No. RRC/CR/AA1/2017m, click on the below URL
Application Fee:
Candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹100 via the online SBI Payment gateway by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking or via an SBI Challan.
Academic Qualification:
Candidate must be a Matriculate with minimum 50% aggregate score and must possess an ITI certificate from a recognized institution in the trade for which apprenticeship is applied for.
Age Limit:
The applicant must be minimum 15 years of age. The upper limit for Apprenticeship varies for different categories viz:
1. General category – 24 years
2. SC/ST – relaxation of 5 years
3. OBC – relaxation of 3 years
The cut off date for calculating the age limit is November 1st 2017.
Selection Process:
The selection of candidates will be based on a merit list prepared by calculating the simple average of (Matriculation + ITI) marks.
