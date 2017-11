Central Railway Recruitment 2017: 2196 Trade Apprentice Vacancies

Central Railway Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2017 notification to fill 2196 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentices has been released by the Central Railway Recruitment Cell on its official website - rrccr.com . Candidates can apply online for the training slots in the designated trades at workshops or units that come under the jurisdiction of Central Railways in the cluster of Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur. The application window will close on 30th November 2017, 5 PM.Candidates eligible and interested in pursuing a career with Central Railways of India can follow the instructions below and apply today.Step 1 - Visit the official website – rrccr.com Step 2 – Under “Online application for engagement (training) of Act Apprentices in Central Railway (2017-18)”, click on, “Click here to proceed for online application”Step 3 – For new registration, click on “Click here to Register”Step 4 – Enter all details and register yourselfStep 5 – Login with your registration credentials and complete the application processStep 6 – Pay the application feeStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceTo read the RRC Central Railway Notification No. RRC/CR/AA1/2017m, click on the below URL Candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹100 via the online SBI Payment gateway by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking or via an SBI Challan.Candidate must be a Matriculate with minimum 50% aggregate score and must possess an ITI certificate from a recognized institution in the trade for which apprenticeship is applied for.The applicant must be minimum 15 years of age. The upper limit for Apprenticeship varies for different categories viz:1. General category – 24 years2. SC/ST – relaxation of 5 years3. OBC – relaxation of 3 yearsThe cut off date for calculating the age limit is November 1st 2017.The selection of candidates will be based on a merit list prepared by calculating the simple average of (Matriculation + ITI) marks.