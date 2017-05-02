Centre Allows Fireworks Display in Thrissur Pooram With Riders

Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre has given permission to a major temple festival in Kerala to conduct its traditional fireworks display but with many conditions.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Union Commerce Ministry refused to allow the use of dynamite in the Thrissur Pooram but allowed the temple management to use low decibel firecrackers such as ‘amaittu’ and ‘olappadakam’

PESO has also stipulated the size of the various types of firecrackers that can be used in the festival.

The Thiruvambadi and the Paramekkavu Devaswom will be conducting the fireworks display.

A trial will be held on Wednesday while the main fireworks display will take place on Saturday.

Safety measures such as installing fire hydrants have been taken.

Thrissur Pooram is one of the major temple festivals in the state. The major attractions in the festival are the colourful fireworks display and caparisoned elephants.

Following the Puttingal temple fire tragedy at Kollam in which 109 people were killed in April 2016, there were restrictions imposed on firework display in the state.

Last year, the Kerala High Court had allowed low decibel fireworks display at night for the Thrissur Pooram.