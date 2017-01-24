Centre Announces Gallantry Medals for Lower-rung Police Officials

New Delhi: Union government has announced 100 gallantry medals and 597 medals for meritorious services this year and the theme seems to be awarding the lower-rung police officials. Only one IPS officer, Sunil Kumar of Assam cadre, has been given the gallantry medal for his leadership in an operation against NDFB in 2014 in Kokrajhar, Assam.

P Sanjoy Kumar of Manipur has made a record of sorts grabbing his 8th gallantry medal this year, while Nazir Ahmed Kuchey of Jammu and Kashmir police has been given two medals this year for two separate acts of bravery in 2014 and 2015.

In the meritorious service category too, 63% of the total 597 medals have gone to constables and head constables. 15 IPS officers have also got this award but no one has grabbed the president's police medal this year.

Surprisingly, NSG, which is the commando force of the country, has not got a single medal for gallantry this year. CRPF leads the tally among the para military forces with 16 medals followed by BSF (5) and SSB (1).