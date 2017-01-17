Centre Compulsorily Retires Two IPS Officers in 'Public Interest'

New Delhi: Union government has compulsorily retired two IPS officers in “public interest,” a rare incident in the history of all India services.

IPS officers Mayank Sheel Chohan of Union Territory cadre (1998 batch) and Raj Kumar Dewangan of Chhattisgarh cadre (1992 batch) have been forced to retire by the Union government based on their alleged bad service record.

“The ministry in exercise of powers conferred by sub rule-2 of rule 16 of all India service rules 1958 has prematurely retired Shri Chohan and Shri Dewangan in public interest after the approval of Appointments committee of cabinet,” a government order in this regard said.

Chohan was posted as SP vigilance in Arunachal Pradesh and had gone “missing” in 2012.

Police investigations had later established that he had staged his own abduction drama. Raj Dewangan, IG Home guards (Raipur), was accused of robbery in 1998. He had faced a departmental enquiry then and was placed under suspension.

The order for their compulsory retirement says that the Central government has the power to force an officer to retire after giving him a notice of three months to defend himself against the allegations made. But this notice period too can be waived off if pay and allowance equivalent to three months is paid by the government in consultation with state government.