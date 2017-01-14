Centre to Release Postage Stamp on M G R's Birth Centenary: Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Centre has accepted Tamil Nadu's request to release a special postage stamp on the occasion of former chief minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's birth centenary on January 17, the state government said on Saturday.

"Chief Minister O Panneerselvam thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediately accepting the request made by the Government of Tamil Nadu to release a special postage stamp on the occasion of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M G Ramachandran," an official release here said.

Panneerselvam thanked Modi when the latter called him over a phone to greet him on his 56th birthday, it said.

On January 6, Panneerselvam had urged Modi to issue a commemorative coin and a special postage stamp to mark the birth centenary celebrations of MGR.

Born on January 17, 1917, M G Ramachandran served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1977 and 1987 and founded All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1972.