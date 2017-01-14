Centre to Release Postage Stamp on M G R's Birth Centenary: Tamil Nadu
General secretary of AIADMK VK Sasikala gestures to cadres after garlanding party founder M.G.Ramachandran's statue on her arrival to take up office at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai. (Image: AFP)
Chennai: The Centre has accepted Tamil Nadu's request to release a special postage stamp on the occasion of former chief minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's birth centenary on January 17, the state government said on Saturday.
"Chief Minister O Panneerselvam thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediately accepting the request made by the Government of Tamil Nadu to release a special postage stamp on the occasion of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M G Ramachandran," an official release here said.
Panneerselvam thanked Modi when the latter called him over a phone to greet him on his 56th birthday, it said.
On January 6, Panneerselvam had urged Modi to issue a commemorative coin and a special postage stamp to mark the birth centenary celebrations of MGR.
Born on January 17, 1917, M G Ramachandran served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1977 and 1987 and founded All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1972.
