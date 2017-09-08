Centre Wants Educational Institutes to Telecast PM Modi’s ‘Life-Changing’ Speech Live

The University Grants Commission, in a letter on Thursday requested all vice chancellors of universities and heads of higher educational institutions “to provide an opportunity and facility to the teachers and students to view PM Modi’s address.”“It is requested that the above event is propagated effectively and interested students obtain the facility to view such a significant programme that could be life-changing,” UGC chairperson V S Chauhan wrote to universities.He also requested institutions to identify a common place, audio-visual room or auditorium in the campus with proper TV/projection facility for wide viewing.“The students and teachers may be encouraged to participate in the event. The programme/venue may be prominently displayed on the campus notice board,” UGC letter reads.PM Modi will be addressing a convention in the Delhi to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago. The Prime Minister is expected to speak on the topic ‘Young India, New India – A Resurgent Nation: from Sankalp to Siddhi’, in the event organised by the Deendayal Research Institute with support from the culture ministry.Rajive Kumar, the adviser to the All India Council of Technical Education, wrote a similar missive to more than 6,000 technical institutions. His letter said, “On 11th September, 2017, at 10.30am, Hon'ble Prime Minister will address the nation to remind one and all about the relevance and significance of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings in the backdrop of today’s social milieu”. His letter went on to say that “the Prime Minister is an inspiring speaker. It will be a learning experience for students”.