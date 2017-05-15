Centre Will Bring a New Law if Triple Talaq is Banned: Attorney General to SC

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it will bring a new law if triple talaq is banned by the court.

“We will bring a law… if you ban triple talaq. I submit that the Centre will bring a law,” Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told a Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.

The submission came when the AG said that not only instantaneous triple talaq, but also the two other forms of divorce under the Shariat Act were “unconstitutional” because they were unilateral and irrevocable.

To this, the Bench sought to know what will be the recourse for Muslim men to come out of marriages if the court bans all forms of talaq.

Rohatgi then responded that the government will not leave people of the community “high and dry” and will bring a law to regulate divorces in Muslims.

He also urged the Bench to “exorcise” triple talaq by striking down pertinent provisions in the Shariat Act, 1937.