CGHS Recruitment 2017 104 Vacancies Out; Application Process to Start on Nov 14th at - cghspune.gov.in

CGHS has announced vacancies for the posts of Pharmacists, Pharmacist cum Clerk, Nursing Officer amongst various others. The application process for the same will start on 14th November 2017 and the last date to apply online will be 14th December 2017.

Updated:October 26, 2017, 7:48 PM IST
CGHS Recruitment 2017 notification for 104 vacancies has been announced by the Central Government Health Scheme, Pune (CGHS) on its official website - cghspune.gov.in. CGHS has announced vacancies for the posts of Pharmacists, Pharmacist cum Clerk, Nursing Officer amongst various others. The application process for the same will start on 14th November 2017 and the last date to apply online will be 14th December 2017. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online as soon as the link gets active by following the steps given below:

How to Apply for CGHS Recruitment 2017 Online?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - cghspune.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Circulars’ at the right side of homepage

Step 3 – Click on ‘Vacancy’ tab at the left side

Step 4 – Click on ‘Downloads’ for advt. notification

Step 5 – Click on link below to apply (as soon as links get active)
https://cghsrecruitment.mahaonline.gov.in/

Step 6 – Enter details

Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference

Candidates can read the complete notification at:

http://cghspune.gov.in/images/stories/cghsimages/pdfs/enewsadlatest.pdf

Vacancies and Locations:
The Central Government Health Scheme, Pune aims to fill following number of vacancies at the locations mentioned in front of them. The number of vacancies is tentative and may vary when candidates are selected.
1. Pharmacist (Ayurveda): 7 Vacancies in Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai.
2. Nursing Officer: 13 Vacancies in Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, and Mumbai.
3. Laboratory Technician: 09 Vacancies in Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai.
4. Pharmacist (Allopathy): 39 Vacancies in Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, and Mumbai
5. ANM: 9 Vacancies in Mumbai.
6. Dental Technician: 01 Vacancy in Mumbai.
7. Lady Health Visitor: 13 Vacancies,
8. ECG Technician: 2 Vacancies in Nagpur, Mumbai.
9. Pharmacist (Homeopathy): 06 Vacancies in Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai.
10. Laboratory Assistant: 05 Vacancies in Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai.

About CGHS:

Govt.of India under Ministry of Health and Family welfare introduced The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) on 1st July 1954 in Delhi. The Central Government employees and pensioners who are registered under the scheme receive medical care by Central Government Health Scheme.
