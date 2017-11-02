GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CGPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2017; Apply for 26 Vacancies Before Dec 1st 2017

The selection process will comprise of a written examination, followed by an interview for the candidates who qualify the first round. The final merit list will be based on the results of the written examination and performance of the candidates in the interview round.

Contributor Content

Updated:November 2, 2017, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CGPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2017; Apply for 26 Vacancies Before Dec 1st 2017
Interested candidates can apply online at psc.cg.gov.in
CGPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2017 notification inviting applications to fill 26 Vacancies in the Civil, Mechanical and Electrical departments has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC on its official website – psc.cg.gov.in. The online application process has begun today and candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below and apply online before the last date - December 1st 2017.

How to Apply for CGPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2 – To access the advertisement, Click on Advertisements

Step 3 – Click on ADVERTISEMENT FOR STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE-2017

Step 4 – It will open the pdf file - http://psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/Advertisement/ADV_SES_2017.pdf, read through the adverstisement carefully to see if you are eligible to apply for this exam

Step 5 – To apply, click on Online Application from the homepage

Step 6 – Click on STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE -2017

Step 7 – Register yourself by clicking on CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE-2017 (FROM 02nd Nov 2017 To 01st Dec 2017)

Step 8 – Login with your registration credentials, by clicking on
CLICK HERE TO LOGIN FOR APPLYING ONLINE FOR STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE-2017

Step 9 – Complete the application form

Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference

Selection Process:
The selection process will comprise of a written examination, followed by an interview for the candidates who qualify the first round. The final merit list will be based on the results of the written examination and performance of the candidates in the interview round. The written examination will comprise of two papers viz first based on General Engineering and the second will be based on the specialization of the candidate – Civil, Electrical or Mechanical engineering.

State Engineering Services Exam 2017 Schedule
Online Application Process Starts – 2nd November 2017
Online Application Process Ends – 1st December 2017, 11:59PM
Editing of Online Applications – 4th December 2017 to 10th December 2017, 11:59PM

Eligibility Criteria
1. Candidates must possess a degree in B.Tech/ BE in civil, mechanical or electrical engineering from a Recognized university.
2. Candidates from other states can also apply, however, they will not get the benefits of Reserved Quota.

Application Fee:
1. Candidates of General Category need to pay an application fee of ₹1400.
2. Candidates of SC, ST, OBC-NCL, and PH category need to pay ₹300 as application fee.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fake Off with Shah Rukh Khan

Fake Off with Shah Rukh Khan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES