CGSRLM Recruitment 2017: 3 More Days to Apply for 178 Posts on bihan.gov.in
Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (CGSRLM) invites applications for the posts of Project Manager, MIS Assistants amongst various others vacancies. The last date for applying online is August 17.
Screenshot taken from the officials website of Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihoods Mission.
The CGSRLM Recruitment 2017 application process will close on 17th August 2017, thereby the candidates have just 3 more days to apply for the 178 Posts issued by Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (CGSRLM) on its official website bihan.gov.in.
CGSRLM had released the notification inviting applications for the posts of Project Manager, MIS Assistants amongst various others vacancies.
Candidates who wish to apply can do the same by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply for CGSRLM Recruitment 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website bihan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Online Application links as per the Job you are applying for
Step 3: Enter the Required details
Step 4: Upload scanned copies of your photo and signature
Step 5: Submit the online application form on or before the closing date
Step 6: Take a print out for future use
As per the official notification, applications are invited for 178 posts divided across the roles of Program Executive, Steno, District Program Manager, Accountant, Data Entry Operator, Block Project Manager, Area Coordinator, Accountant cum MIS Assistant, Project Manager, MIS and Document Officer, MIS Data-Entry Operator and Block Coordinator.
The last date for applying online is 17th August 2017. To be eligible for applying for the CGSRLM Recruitment 2017, candidates must have 12th / Computer Diploma / Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification in relevant discipline from Recognized Universities depending on the post applied for.
Candidates can read the eligibility in the detailed notification on the official website. Applicants may download the syllabus pattern, old question papers etc from the website to prepare well for the recruitment exam.
The examination will be conducted in 2 main stages viz:
1) Written Examination
2) Interview conducted by Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihoods Mission
Details like exam date, admit cards, test centers, etc will be announced in the website after the completion of registration process.
