Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya Recruitment 2017: 41 Vacancies for Senior and Junior Resident Doctors, Walk In Interviews on Nov 16 & 17

Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (CNBC), Geeta Colony, New Delhi is inviting eligible candidates for walk-in interviews to fill 41 vacancies for the post of Senior Resident and Junior Resident for its New Delhi branch.As per the recruitment notice No. F.14(58)/CNBC/PT-File/2017/ on the official website of Delhi Government the walk-in interviews for the post of Senior Resident will be held on 16th November 2017 and the candidates applying for Junior Resident have to be report on 17th November 2017 at 10 am at the following address:Conference Hall,Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya,Geeta Colony,New Delhi - 110031. Senior Resident (Pediatrics) -12 Vacancies. Senior Resident (ENT) - 01 Vacancy. Senior Resident (Ophthalmology) - 01 Vacancy. Senior Resident (Anesthesia) - 06 Vacancies. Senior Resident (Biochemistry) - 01 Vacancy. Senior Resident (Radiology) - 03 Vacancies. Senior Resident (Pediatrics Surgery) - 01 Vacancy. Junior Resident - 16 Vacancies1. The pay scale of candidates who will get selected for Senior Resident post will fall in Level 11 with Basic ₹67,700 and other usual allowances as admissible under the rules.2. The pay scale of candidates who will get selected for Junior Resident post will fall in Level 10 with Basic ₹56,100 and other usual allowances as admissible under the rules.. For Senior Resident, the candidates must possess M.B.B.S with PG Degree of Diploma in concerned Specialty from a recognised university or medical institution.. For Junior Resident, the candidate must possess an M.B.B.S degree from a recognized university or medical institution.Candidates must have completed their internship. Candidates eligible and interested in exploring the position of Senior Resident and Junior Resident doctors at the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, Delhi can read through the official recruitment notice at the below mentioned URL:http://delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/69675600432f4578a177eb2358c42b1e/interview-srjr16-17.11.2017.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=-378914264