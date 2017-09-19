Chandigarh: 4 Killed, Several Injured in Explosion at Firecracker Godown
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh directed the Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur, to ensure the injured were not charged at hospitals and adequate arrangements were in place to evacuate people from the building.
Representative image (Image: AP)
Chandigarh: At least four persons died and several others injured in a major explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Punjab's Sangrur district this evening, police said.
Six people were believed to be still trapped inside the building in Sular Gharat, they said.
Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh told PTI over phone that fire fighters had reached the spot and trying to douse the fire.
The reason behind the fire was not immediately known.
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh directed the Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur, to ensure the injured were not charged at hospitals and adequate arrangements were in place to evacuate people from the building, an official spokesperson said.
Six people were believed to be still trapped inside the building in Sular Gharat, they said.
Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh told PTI over phone that fire fighters had reached the spot and trying to douse the fire.
The reason behind the fire was not immediately known.
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh directed the Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur, to ensure the injured were not charged at hospitals and adequate arrangements were in place to evacuate people from the building, an official spokesperson said.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Must Credit Kohli For Resurgence, Says Sourav Ganguly
- Is Your iPhone And iPad iOS 11 Compatible? See the List
- Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Kiku Sharda Talk About The Kapil Sharma Show
- Elli Avrram Tells You About Exercises to Improve Flexibility
- A New Mother’s Guide: What To Do Once You Are Back Home With Your Baby