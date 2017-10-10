Chandigarh Rape Case: DNA Test Shows 2nd Uncle Impregnated 10-year-old

: A fresh DNA report has revealed that the newborn of the 10-year-old Chandigarh rape victim was fathered by her younger maternal uncle and not his elder brother, as the police suspected initially. In September this year, the DNA sample of her elder maternal uncle hadn't matched to that of the newborn, compelling the police to investigate the case further.The Chandigarh police had filed an FIR against her maternal uncle for having sexually abused the girl repeatedly over a period of time. The accused was arrested on September 19, and now rape charges will be framed against the second uncle, too.The 10-year-old, a student at a Chandigarh government school, had complained of stomach pain in July 2017. The medical examination disclosed that she was six months pregnant.The family wanted the foetus aborted, but the advanced stage of pregnancy and medical reasons couldn't have allowed that. The family knocked on the doors of Supreme Court, seeking the permission to abort the foetus, but the plea was rejected.The girl delivered a baby on August 17, and a DNA test was conducted on the maternal uncle the same day. The Chandigarh police filed a chargesheet against the accused on August 25, and charges were framed on August 30.On August 31, the 10-year-old girl and her mother recorded their statement at the Chandigarh district court where they named the maternal uncle again. However, the DNA report has once again brought the investigation to a standstill. The girl will record her statement once again before the District Magistrate on September 15.