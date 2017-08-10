A 25-year-old IT executive who was returning from office on her scooty was allegedly harassed and chased through Gurgaon’s streets by two men, just days after a bureaucrat’s daughter had to undergo a similar ordeal in Chandigarh.The woman said that she had left her office around midnight on Monday and soon realized that she was being followed. She said the men tried to corner her, howled at her and followed her for over 3km. “I sped away for my life,” she told News18, adding that she somehow managed to reach home.When she tried to file a police complaint the next day, she was turned away by the police. She said the cops refused to register her complaint as “it was not a matter of concern for their police station.”She eventually approached Gurgaon’s police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar’s office and a complaint of stalking was registered. In the complaint, the woman stated that the two men tried to stop her twice or thrice, and on one occasion even managed to block her way by stopping their car in front of her. They repeatedly tried to strike up a conversation and pressurised her to come with them, she said.The woman said she looked around for help but there was no one around and somehow, she managed to get home. Police said they are scanning CCTV footage and trying to identify the unknown miscreants, but there is very little to go forward with as the woman does not remember the car’s registration number.Police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said that a special team has been constituted to nab the accused. “We are following all the leads in the case so that the offenders are interrogated in the case. We are covering the entire route as described by the woman and we will collect all the CCTV footage from the route,” the top cop said.The stalking case has emerged in the middle of uproar over Varnika Kundu, a DJ, being stalked by Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar in Chandigarh last week. The two accused were arrested on Wednesday and non-bailable charges of abduction were slapped against them after police came under pressure for going “soft” on them and diluting the case.Directorate General of Police (DGP) Chandigarh, Tajender Singh Luthra, told media the harsher sections were introduced after they caught hold of concrete proof from CCTV footage and they took legal opinion.