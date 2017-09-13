Chandigarh Stalking Case: Girl's Father, Haryana IAS Officer Transferred

It’s been a month since Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala was arrested in the Chandigarh stalking case of the daughter of a Haryana IAS officer. On Tuesday, the bureaucrat was transferred by the BJP-led state government.Virender Kundu, speaking to CNN-News18, however maintained that it is a routine transfer. Even the government has not mentioned any specific reason behind the transfer order.Kundu, who was earlier handling the state tourism department, has been appointed as the new additional chief secretary of the Science and Technology department.Kundu’s 29-year-old daughter had alleged in early August that she was followed by Vikas Barala and his friend on August 4 midnight. Barala’s SUV pulled up close to her car several times in a bid to block her way and enter the car. The two accused chased the victim’s car for seven kilometres, when the police intervened.She later narrated her ordeal in a Facebook post that created a furore across the nation ultimately resulting in the arrests of Barala and his friend.The bureaucrat took his daughter’s side and sought justice from the BJP government that he works for. Now, Kundu says he is looking forward at his new assignment at the Science and Technology department.He said “I have earlier worked with this department during the Chautala regime and am familiar with its ways. There is much to be done here.”