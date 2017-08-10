Chandigarh Stalking Case: Vikas Barala, Friend Sent to 2-day Police Custody

Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala, who was arrested on Wednesday by the Chandigarh police, was produced before the court on Thursday. Charged with non-bailable offences in the stalking case of a 29-year-old woman, Barala and his friend were sent to police custody for two days.The two accused, Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar, who left the Sector 26 police station on Thursday afternoon amid tight police security, reached the district court complex at 2.20 pm.Sources said police are likely to recreate the crime scene to get more clues in the case. Sources have also added that Vikas has confessed to having chased the daughter of a top bureaucrat of the Haryana government, when she was returning home from Sector 8 market in Chandigarh on August 4 midnight.The police have also said that the crucial CCTV footage have clinching evidence against Barala, which shows him chasing the woman on Friday night.Vikas had surrendered before the police on Wednesday afternoon, three hours after the deadline to answer the police summons ended at 11am. Police have slapped charges of attempted abduction under Section 365 and attempt to commit an offence under Section 511 of the Indian Penal Code. The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in jail.The two accused were re-arrested on Wednesday, after they were let go after an initial arrest early on Saturday, right after the woman had registered a complaint with the police that they were trying to block her car with their SUV and tried to forcefully enter the car.However, the woman later put up a Facebook post narrating the harrowing incident. It created a public outrage and Opposition parties like Congress started pressurizing the BJP for trying to hush up the incident. Soon, Vikas, who had initially refused to answer the police summons surrendered to the police on Wednesday.