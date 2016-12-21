Chandrababu Naidu Says He Still Supports Demonetisation

Bengaluru: Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has refuted reports that he was against demonetisation, and has clarified that he continues to believe the note ban is a “good decision, although implementation challenges exist.”

“All that the CM had said was that post demonetisation, it was taking time for normalcy to return and that he is having to spend time resolving issues,” Naidu’s son and TDP youth wing leader Nara Lokesh told News18.

“Two media outlets are misleading the entire country. We will soon come out with a press release clarifying our position” he said.

Earlier, many publications had quoted Naidu as saying the decision to demonetise high value bank notes was “not as per our wish: and that a “lot of problems” still remain without any solution in sight.

The “critique” had shocked government circles not just because Naidu is an NDA ally but also because he heads a 13-member committee appointed by the Centre to look into demonetisation issues.

“Demonetisation was not our wish but it happened. More than 40 days after demonetisation, there are still a lot of problems but yet there appears to be no solution,” PTI had quoted him as saying while addressing a workshop of MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other leaders of his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Vijayawada.

“I am spending two hours daily to ease the problems caused by demonetisation. I am breaking my head daily but we are unable to find a solution to this problem,” the agency quoted the CM.

Naidu had initially been a strong proponent of ban on high denomination currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. In fact, he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 12 reiterating his demand.

On November 9, a day after the Prime Minister came out with the demonetisation announcement, the TDP had even claimed credit saying it was a "victory for Chandrababu" over his fight on corruption.

"This is a moral victory for the TDP," the party had said in posts on Facebook and Twitter.