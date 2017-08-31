Chandrababu Naidu Planning New Law For Promotion of Telugu Language

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is planning to enact a legislation to give more teeth to the Telugu Language Development Committee for more effective enforcement of Telugu as the official medium of communication in the state.Taking a cue from neighbouring states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha - who are making every effort to safeguard their regional languages, Andhra Pradesh government, too, is taking steps to promote Telugu.Asserting the commitment of the government to protect its language, Naidu said, “Language is our identity. We have to protect our culture and language and develop Telugu language. The Telugu Language Development Committee was established in this direction. They have studied how other states are safeguarding their language and culture. As per the recommendations, 7 academies have been formed. We will introduce bill also to empower the body."Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, during his recent visit to Hyderabad, had also advised the chief ministers of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to make Telugu as the official language of administration.Speaking to CNN-News18, Vijay Bhaskar, Director of Language and Cultural Development and also a member of the committee, said, “We observe in states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka how authorities have enforced their regional language. The aim is to ensure Telugu is implemented and the administration work should be in Telugu, which is local language and understood by everyone in the state."The committee has made many recommendations to the government like use Telugu language in all government works from Secretariat level to Panchayat level, preference for people who have studied in Telugu medium for government jobs, Telugu as primary language in government and private schools and also one compulsory language in higher studies in state. It also said display boards should have Telugu as prominent language. The committee has also recommended action against those who neglect Telugu.Avula Manjulatha, former vice-chancellor of Telugu University said, "The state governments need to promote regional languages. With English taking over, we must not neglect and forget our culture and importance of regional language."