GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Ready to Launch its Second Mission to the Moon by March 2018

ISRO’s second moon mission comes nearly ten years after its highly successful maiden attempt at exploring the moon - Chandrayaan 1 - was launched in 2008. Chandrayaan-2 will probe the moon for water-ice and water molecules, as well as other elements and minerals.

Deepa Balakrishnan | CNN-News18deepab18

Updated:October 30, 2017, 7:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Ready to Launch its Second Mission to the Moon by March 2018
Picture for representation.
Bengaluru: India is readying for the launch of its second mission to the moon by early 2018, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Dr AS Kiran Kumar, said on Monday.

Named Chandrayaan-2, the mission is likely to be launched in the first quarter of 2018 and will include a lander and a rover, both of which are in the final stages of construction, Kumar said.

“The orbiter integration work is on currently. There are still a few trials of the lander and rover that will take place in December,” Kumar said while addressing a press conference.

ISRO’s second moon mission comes nearly ten years after its highly successful maiden attempt at exploring the moon - Chandrayaan 1 - was launched in 2008. The spacecraft had orbited around the moon for about a year, mapping the terrain and minerals.

It sent back high resolution images and other data. But most crucially, Chandrayaan-1 gave the first direct evidence of the presence of water-ice on lunar surface to the world.

Now, Chandrayaan-2 will further probe the moon for water-ice and water molecules, other elements and minerals. It also aims to understand geology of the lunar surface and possibly study moon-quakes too, scientists said.

Apart from Chandrayaan-2, ISRO will launch 28 commercial satellites for its customers along with another satellite from the CartoSat-2 series satellites in the second half of December.

Commenting on the need to improve their capabilities, Kumar said that the space agency is looking to increase the number of launches from 8-10 currently to 18 per year from the next year.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Demonetisation, GST Destroyed Economy, Says Rahul Gandhi

Demonetisation, GST Destroyed Economy, Says Rahul Gandhi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES