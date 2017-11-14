Charges Against Kerala Misister Thomas Chandy Confirmed, May Resign Soon

Kerala transport minister Thomas Chandy can resign any moment after a report submitted by Alappuzha district collector confirmed the allegations of land encroachment and violation of Kerala conservation of paddy land.The Kerala high court on Tuesday, listening to Chandy's petition seeking a positive order, gave him a rap on the knuckles, asking if he would consider withdrawing his plea.The Court emphasised that minister's petition challenging the district collector's report cannot be accepted. The court asked, "How can a minister file a petition against the government?" The petition should have been filed by the chief secretary, it said.The high court added that Chandy faced trial from the public, he expected the court to protect him.In a cabinet that has a collective responsibility, without taking the CM into confidence, approaching court against a district collector's report, is a classic case of disqualification, the court told Chandy.After the Left Democratic Front (LDF) meeting on Sunday, it was clear that Chandy will have to resign because everybody demanded the same.The ruling coalition in Kerala left the decision on chief minister, giving an extra day to the NCP to ask the minister to tender his resignation.