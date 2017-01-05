Chennai Book Fair to Start From Friday

Chennai: There is a good news for book lovers. The 40th Chennai book fair will kick off from Friday at St. George School on Poonamallee High Road, said a report in The Hindu.

The report also said that the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) has launched a mobile app to guide book lovers. The book lovers can also registers for e-tickets through mobile app.

The book fair will end on January 19. Around 700 have been set up for the fair.

“Visitors can have an overview of the fair and find stalls through the map in mobile application. The stalls will be put up in alphabetical order,” said BAPASI president Gandhi Kannadhasan was quoted as saying by the newspapr.