Chennai Raid: TN Chief Secy R Rao Sacked; G Vaidyanathan Takes Charge

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary (CS) Ram Mohan Rao was sacked on Thursday following I-T raids at his residence in disproportionate asset case.

Sources said, Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Land Administration Girija Vaidyanathan has been transferred and appointed as the new state Chief Secretary to replace Rao.

The state government directed that Girija Vaidyanathan will also hold full additional charge of the post of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms.

I-T department on Wednesday raided the residence of Rao in Chennai's Annanagar. Informed sources said the searches of Rao's residence and office were linked to the earlier IT raids on the residence of businessmen J. Shekhar Reddy.

Tax officials said Rs 30 lakh in new Rs 2,000 notes, 5 Kg of gold and documents with details of undisclosed assets worth about Rs 5 crore were recovered.