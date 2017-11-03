Chennai Rains LIVE Updates: HC Seeks Reply from Govt on Steps Taken

Will the city suffer a redux of the 2015 deluge? Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Accompanied by Nagapattinam District Collector C Sureshkumar, Tamil Nadu Handlooms Minister OS Manian visited several rain-hit areas in the district and inspected relief works. Thalaignayiru, Vedaranyam and Nagapattinam Taluks in the district to have been experiencing heavy rains. The sea remains very rough and people could see tides of several feet high at many places. More than 10,000 fishermen did not venture into the sea for the fifth consecutive day. Salt production in Vedaranyam area has come to a standstill as saltpans in 10,000 acres of land remain submerged. Samba and Thalady paddy crops raised in over 75,000 hectares out of the total 1.28 lakh hectares remain submerged in the district.
Incessant heavyrains lashed Nagapattinam district for the fifth consecutive day today, inundating hundreds of houses and submerging paddy crops in thousands of hectares. People have been evacuated to safety in Tarangambadi and Sirkazhi Taluks in the district where hundreds of houses have been flooded.
Due to a breach in Rajendran channel at Thalachankadu in Tarangambadi Taluk early morning, rain water surrounded over 300 houses in the area, said Tarangambadi Tahsildar Murugesan.
People of the area have been evacuated and are staying in relief camps, he said adding that PWD officials have taken steps to plug the breach. In nearby Vaitheeswarankoil area of Sirkazhi Taluk, more than 300 houses have been inundated due to the breach in Tirunagari channel, said officials.
Incessant rains continue to disrupt normal life in Chennai, visuals of water-logged streets from Boat Club area. #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/pnhDw3oDZs— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2017
DMK working president MK Stalin visited flood affected areas
"சென்னையில் மழை வந்தால் சேலத்தில் குடைபிடிக்கும்" முதல்வர், வெள்ள பாதிப்புகளை சரிசெய்ய இனியாவது போர்க்கால நடவடிக்கைகளில் ஈடுபட வேண்டும் pic.twitter.com/hr3MQPn5Gk— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 2, 2017
Chennai was lashed by rains on Thursday evening. It continued till Friday morning. Several places in the city were submerged and traffic was thrown out of gear.
As a precautionary measure on Thursday the power supply in the city was cut. It was restored back on Friday. Clogged sewer lines, coupled with the heavy rain, forced water inside several houses in south Chennai. "The main sewer lines have remained clogged for past several months. Despite several complaints to clear them over the past several days, before the rains started, the authorities did not act," R. Raghavan, a resident of Mylapore, said.
Heavy overnight rains lasting for more than ten hours brought the city and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to a grinding halt on Friday, paralyzing normal life completely. Schools and colleges have been shut as well in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts due to the rain.
The Met department forecast heavy to very heavy showers in north coastal Tamil Nadu till Saturday. It said on Thursday low-pressure area over Sri Lanka and adjoining south West Bay of Bengal now lies over South West Bay of Bengal off the Lankan and Tamil Nadu coast.
It took torrential rain to paralyse normal life in Chennai for officials to wake up to the threat of a repeat of the 2015 deluge. Documents accessed by CNN-News18 show that the Public Works Department of Chennai sanctioned funds for “pre-monsoon” work only on October 30, the day that most parts of the city started flooding. “Government sanctions Rs 853.15 lakh for executing 189 pre-monsoon preparedness work,” reads the government order issued on Monday.
-
01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 202/320.0 overs 149/820.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 53 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 180/320.0 overs 144/920.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 224/420.0 overs 141/1018.3 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 337/650.0 overs 331/750.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 6 runs
-
29 Oct - 02 Nov, 2017 | West Indies in Zimbabwe ZIM vs WI 326/10109.1 overs 448/10178.2 oversZimbabwe drew with West Indies