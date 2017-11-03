Chennai Rains LIVE Updates: HC Seeks Reply from Govt on Steps Taken

Nov 3, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

Incessant heavyrains lashed Nagapattinam district for the fifth consecutive day today, inundating hundreds of houses and submerging paddy crops in thousands of hectares. People have been evacuated to safety in Tarangambadi and Sirkazhi Taluks in the district where hundreds of houses have been flooded.

Due to a breach in Rajendran channel at Thalachankadu in Tarangambadi Taluk early morning, rain water surrounded over 300 houses in the area, said Tarangambadi Tahsildar Murugesan.

People of the area have been evacuated and are staying in relief camps, he said adding that PWD officials have taken steps to plug the breach. In nearby Vaitheeswarankoil area of Sirkazhi Taluk, more than 300 houses have been inundated due to the breach in Tirunagari channel, said officials.