Chennai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers Lash City After Brief Lull; Death Toll at 8

News18.com | November 4, 2017, 8:36 AM IST
Respite from rain was short-lived for Chennai with showers lashing the city again on Friday evening. Schools and colleges have been shut since October 31 and rain-related incidents have claimed eight lives so far. The AIADMK government and civic agencies are under fire for not being prepared despite tall claims.

Will the city witness a repeat of the 2015 deluge? Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 4, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

"Water levels in the Chennai are rising continuously. The state government's top leadership took stock of the situation yesterday, but it came five days after rains started," reports CNN-News18's Poornima Murali.

Nov 4, 2017 8:06 am (IST)

As the heavy spell led to fears of a repeat of the December 2015 deluge, the AIADMK government sought to allay any such fears. It asked people not to pay heed to rumours on social media that many lakes and reservoirs around the city were about to surplus and that the water would be let out. "Do not spread and believe in rumours #work from home and 3rd November leave is 2 avoid traffic jams and to avoid any untoward incident" said a tweet by the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management agency.

Nov 4, 2017 7:57 am (IST)

Heavy showers continued in Chennai on Saturday from Friday evening and the death toll in rain-related incidents mounted to 12 in the state. Schools and colleges, closed since October 31, remained shut in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, as the Tamil Nadu government appealed to private firms to allow their employees work from home.

