Chennai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers Lash City After Brief Lull; Death Toll at 8

Will the city witness a repeat of the 2015 deluge? Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
As the heavy spell led to fears of a repeat of the December 2015 deluge, the AIADMK government sought to allay any such fears. It asked people not to pay heed to rumours on social media that many lakes and reservoirs around the city were about to surplus and that the water would be let out. "Do not spread and believe in rumours #work from home and 3rd November leave is 2 avoid traffic jams and to avoid any untoward incident" said a tweet by the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management agency.
Heavy showers continued in Chennai on Saturday from Friday evening and the death toll in rain-related incidents mounted to 12 in the state. Schools and colleges, closed since October 31, remained shut in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, as the Tamil Nadu government appealed to private firms to allow their employees work from home.
-
01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 202/320.0 overs 149/820.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 53 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 180/320.0 overs 144/920.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 224/420.0 overs 141/1018.3 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 337/650.0 overs 331/750.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 6 runs
-
29 Oct - 02 Nov, 2017 | West Indies in Zimbabwe ZIM vs WI 326/10109.1 overs 448/10178.2 oversZimbabwe drew with West Indies