GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Chennai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Predicted for 48 Hours; Schools, Colleges Shut

News18.com | November 3, 2017, 12:59 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Heavy overnight downpour has brought Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to a grinding halt with schools and colleges shut. With the city submerged, IT firms have allowed their employees to work from home. No immediate respite is expected with the Met department predicting heavy to very heavy showers over the weekend.

Will the city suffer a redux of the 2015 deluge? Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 3, 2017 12:59 pm (IST)


Accompanied by Nagapattinam District Collector C Sureshkumar, Tamil Nadu Handlooms Minister OS Manian visited several rain-hit areas in the district and inspected relief works. Thalaignayiru, Vedaranyam and Nagapattinam Taluks in the district to have been experiencing heavy rains. The sea remains very rough and people could see tides of several feet high at many places. More than 10,000 fishermen did not venture into the sea for the fifth consecutive day. Salt production in Vedaranyam area has come to a standstill as saltpans in 10,000 acres of land remain submerged. Samba and Thalady paddy crops raised in over 75,000 hectares out of the total 1.28 lakh hectares remain submerged in the district.

Nov 3, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

Incessant heavyrains lashed Nagapattinam district for the fifth consecutive day today, inundating hundreds of houses and submerging paddy crops in thousands of hectares. People have been evacuated to safety in Tarangambadi and Sirkazhi Taluks in the district where hundreds of houses have been flooded.
Due to a breach in Rajendran channel at Thalachankadu in Tarangambadi Taluk early morning, rain water surrounded over 300 houses in the area, said Tarangambadi Tahsildar Murugesan.

People of the area have been evacuated and are staying in relief camps, he said adding that PWD officials have taken steps to plug the breach. In nearby Vaitheeswarankoil area of Sirkazhi Taluk, more than 300 houses have been inundated due to the breach in Tirunagari channel, said officials.

Nov 3, 2017 11:57 am (IST)
Nov 3, 2017 11:56 am (IST)

Rainfall to continue for next 24 hours

 "Rainfall activity will continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu with heavy to very heavy rain over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chennai districts during the next 24 hours," a special bulletin issued at 8.30 am said on Friday.

Nov 3, 2017 11:43 am (IST)

DMK working president MK Stalin visited flood affected areas

Nov 3, 2017 11:42 am (IST)

With heavy rains abating on Friday morning and power supply restored, residents in several localities completed their morning chores.  The milk supply to the city has not been disrupted by the rains.

Nov 3, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

Chennai was lashed by rains on Thursday evening. It continued till Friday morning. Several places in the city were submerged and traffic was thrown out of gear.

As a precautionary measure on Thursday the power supply in the city was cut. It was restored back on Friday. Clogged sewer lines, coupled with the heavy rain, forced water inside several houses in south Chennai. "The main sewer lines have remained clogged for past several months. Despite several complaints to clear them over the past several days, before the rains started, the authorities did not act," R. Raghavan, a resident of Mylapore, said.

Nov 3, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

Heavy overnight rains lasting for more than ten hours brought the city and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to a grinding halt on Friday, paralyzing normal life completely. Schools and colleges have been shut as well in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts due to the rain.
The Met department forecast heavy to very heavy showers in north coastal Tamil Nadu till Saturday. It said on Thursday low-pressure area over Sri Lanka and adjoining south West Bay of Bengal now lies over South West Bay of Bengal off the Lankan and Tamil Nadu coast.

Nov 3, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

It took torrential rain to paralyse normal life in Chennai for officials to wake up to the threat of a repeat of the 2015 deluge. Documents accessed by CNN-News18 show that the Public Works Department of Chennai sanctioned funds for “pre-monsoon” work only on October 30, the day that most parts of the city started flooding.  “Government sanctions Rs 853.15 lakh for executing 189 pre-monsoon preparedness work,” reads the government order issued on Monday. 

  • 01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    202/3
    20.0 overs
    		 149/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    PAK vs SL
    180/3
    20.0 overs
    		 144/9
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    224/4
    20.0 overs
    		 141/10
    18.3 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    337/6
    50.0 overs
    		 331/7
    50.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct - 02 Nov, 2017 | West Indies in Zimbabwe
    ZIM vs WI
    326/10
    109.1 overs
    		 448/10
    178.2 overs
    Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES