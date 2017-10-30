Chennai Shuts Schools, Issues Warning as Heavy Rains Lash City, Weatherman Predicts More Rain

Heavy rains lashed Chennai on Monday morning with several parts of the city being waterlogged throughout the day. While the weather department predicted more moderate showers over the next two-three days, schools in the city remained shut on Monday.Owing to a cyclone formation over the Bay of Bengal, the weather department has issued an alert for the coastal districts of heavy rainfall.Waterlogging caused severe traffic snarls in places like Anna Nagar, Kathipara Junction, with the roads being jammed since morning.Skymet has predicted more rains. It said on its website: "Good rains are expected to continue over the city of Chennai throughout the day with few breaks in between. Not only this, Chennai rains are expected to continue for another two to three days from now. So much so that these rains will be moderate to heavy in terms of intensity."It also added that the rainfall is being caused by a cyclone formation over the Bay of Bengal off Sri Lankan coast and along the Tamil Nadu coast. The weatherman has further predicted that the showers may intensify over the next 24 hours.Dr S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre said, "We are expecting heavy rainfall in areas like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Kanchipuram, Tanjore, Tiruvarur and Ramanathapuram. The cyclone continues to be at the same place off the Sri Lankan coast. While the interior districts of Tamil Nadu will experience moderate rainfall, the coastal districts will receive heavy rainfall."