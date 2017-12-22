Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 - 12 Timetable 2018 Released, Exams Begin 5th March 2018

CGBSE Exams Timetable 2018 has been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education for Classes 10th and 12th for regular as well as vocational candidates.As per the CGBSE Class 10th Timetable, the exams will begin on 5th March 2018 and end on 28th March 2018; and for Class 12th, the exam will start from 7th March 2018 and end on 2nd April 2018. All exams will be conducted during the morning session starting at 9 am and ending at 12:15 pm. The candidates must be seated at 9 am, Answer Sheet will be distributed at 9:05 am, Question Papers will be distributed at 9:10 am and candidates will be allowed to start writing from 9:15 am onwards.Candidates who are eligible to appear in the CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Examination can check the timetables below:5th March 2018 - Mathematics8th March 2018 - First Language (Hindi, English, Marathi and Urdu)10th March 2018 - Social Science13th March 2018 - Science15th March 2018 - Third Language (Sanskrit, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Urdu, Sindhi, Malayalam, Kannad, Odiya)17th March 2018 - Second or Third Language (Hindi)21st March 2018 - Second or Third Language (English)23rd March 2018 - Retail Industry, IT Application, Automobile, Health care and Agriculture26th March 2018 - Music for blind students and Painting for speech and hearing impaired students28th March 2018 - Environmental Science7th March 2018 - Environmental Science9th March 2018 - First Language (Hindi, English, Marathi and Urdu)12th March 2018 - Second Language (Hindi, Sanskrit, English Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Urdu, Sindhi, Malayalam, Kannad, Odiya)14th March 2018 - Biology, Elements of Science, Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Elements of Animal Husbandry and Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art and Elements of Science16th March 2018 - Indian Music, Drawing and Designing, Dancing, Steno Typing, Home Science Anatomy Physiology, Social Science, Psychology, Home Science Anatomy Physiology20th March 2018 - History, Physics, Elements of Commerce and Management, Elements of Science and Maths for Agricultural, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition22nd March 2018 - Computer Application24th March 2018 - Geography26th March 2018 - Retail Marketing Management, IT, Automobile Service Technician27th March 2018 - Maths28th March 2018 - Commercial Maths31st March 2018 - Sanskrit (Humanities Group), Sanskrit Specific (First Language)2nd April 2018 - Economics, Physical Science, Applied Economic and Commercial Geography, Industrial Organisation, C Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Designing, Physiology and First Aid,Candidates can download the official notification of CGBSE Class 10th – Class 12th Timetable 2018 as released by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education here:http://cgbse.nic.in/TimeTable/10th12thTimeTable.PDF