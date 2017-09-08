The Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET) 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) on its official website - cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in.The CG Vyapam will conduct the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET) 2017 on 17th September 2017 i.e. Sunday next week. Candidates who will clear the CG SET 2017 will be eligible for applying for the posts of Lecturers and Assistant Professors in the state of Chhattisgarh. Candidates who had applied for the same can download their Admit Cards by following the guidelines given below:: Visit the official website - cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in: In case the official website is showing error then visit the direct link given below:Direct Link: https://cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in/slcm-web/vyapam/downloadAdmitOption: Enter your Registration ID and security code and submit: Download the Admit Card: Take a Print out to carry this Admit Card or Hall Ticket on the exam day.The Chhattisgarh CG SET Admit Card 2017 will have details pertaining to the Exam Venue, Exam Time, your Roll Number, photograph etc. In case of any discrepancy you must contact the Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) at the earliest to avoid hassles on the day of examination. Candidates who do not carry the Admit Card or Hall Ticket are not allowed to enter the examination hall. Also, you must carry a photo id with you in Original as well as Copy as that needs to be furnished on the exam day.: 9:30 AM to 10:45 AMPaper 1 will carry 100 Marks for 60 Questions therein which will be based on Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, etc. The duration for Paper 1 is 75 Minutes.: 11:15 AM to 12:30 AMPaper 2 will carry 100 Marks for 50 Questions pertaining to the choice of subject of the candidate. It will also be conducted for 75 minutes.: 2:00 PM to 4:30 AMPaper 3 will carry 150 Marks and will also be based on the subject selected by the candidate. 2 Hours and 30 Minutes will be allowed to complete Paper 3.