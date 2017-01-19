Chhattisgarh Government Submits Information of 26 Tainted Officer to HC

Raipur: The state government has submitted a affidavit to the Chhattisgarh High Court along with information about officials accused of being indulged in financial irregularities, corruption and facing other allegation.

A directive in this connection was given by the High Court on Tuesday.

Acting on the directive of High Court, Chief Secretary has submitted information about these officials and action being taken against them along with a affidavit to the court.

The order came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Rajkumar Mishra that said that over 24 officials including IAS, IPS and IFS are acing allegation of financial irregularity and corruption. Although, the allegation against these officials was found correct in investigation of Lok Aayog, action against them is still pending.

The court then directed the state government to take necessary action against these officials within stipulated time duration.

Officials facing allegation include retired Principal Secretary of Industry and Commerce Department P Raghavan, the then Secretary M S Murty, former Chairman of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education T Radhakrishnan, Joint Secretary in Forest Department Omega Unise Toppo, Managing Director of Handicraft Development Board Alok Awasthi, Joint Secretary (Jail) V K Dhruve, MNREGA officer Taman Singh Sonwani, Additional Collector of Raipur S N Rathore, former IG (Home Guard) R K Dewangan, AIG (Raipur) M M Juri, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Mayank Shrivastava, Additional Managing Director of Forest Development Corporation S C Agrawal, Director (Cultural Department) Rakesh Chaturvedi, Deputy Conservator Forest (Forest Development Corporation) SC Rahatgaokar, retired DFO Hemant Kumar Pandey, Managing Director of Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Association (Raipur) VS Lakda, DFO S S D Badgaiya, Director (Achannakmar) P C L Agrawal, Director (Kanger Valley) V S Dhruv, Deputy Director (Elephant Reserve) C S Tiwari, DFO Mungeli R K Tiwari, DFO Gariyaband M Govind Rao, DFO Bilaspur S K Paikra, retired DFO S P Rajak, Superintendent (Achanakmar) V P Singh and Surajpur Collector GR Churendra.