Chhattisgarh Govt Forms Panel to Review Arrangements at Cow Shelters

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday formed a cabinet sub-committee to review the arrangements at cow shelters following death of large number of cows in some state-aided facilities.The panel will have four ministers and its mandate is to take stock of the arrangements and facilities in the cowsheds across the state, Urban Development Minister Amar Agrawal told reporters.The decision to constitute the committee was taken during the Cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya here, he said.Besides Amar Agrawal, the other minister-members of the panel are Brijmohan Agrawal (Agriculture and Animal Husbandry), Ajay Chandrakar (Panchayat and Rural Development) and Premprakash Pandey (Higher Education).The Raman Singh government has come under sharp attack from the opposition Congress over the death of large number of cows at "gaushalas" in two districts of the state. One of these state-aided shelters was run by BJP leader Harish Verma in Durg district.According to the state officials, over 200 cows died in three gaushalas located in Durg and Bemetara districts last week due to "starvation and lack of care".Four persons, including Verma, have been arrested in connection with the deaths.