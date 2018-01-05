Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals Killed in Encounter
'The encounter took place at around 7:30 am in Muduvandi-Kawadgaon forest axis when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation.'
Representative image
Raipur: Two Naxals, including a woman, were today gunned down in an encounter with security forces in a dense forest of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.
The encounter took place at around 7:30 am in Muduvandi-Kawadgaon forest axis when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (south Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.
“The operation, involving composite forces of CRPF's elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 204th battalion and District Reserve Guard (DRG), was launched last night in the interiors of Gangaloor, located around 450 kms away from here,” he said.
"While combing operations were underway, Naxals opened fire on security forces this morning. Immediately security forces took position and launched retaliatory attack that forced Naxals to flee from the spot," the DIG added.
During search, two Naxals clad in "uniform" were found dead at the spot. Besides, one .303 rifle, one 12 bore gun and one country-made pistol, were also recovered from there, the officer added.
Further details are awaited as the operation was still underway, he added.
The encounter took place at around 7:30 am in Muduvandi-Kawadgaon forest axis when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (south Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.
“The operation, involving composite forces of CRPF's elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 204th battalion and District Reserve Guard (DRG), was launched last night in the interiors of Gangaloor, located around 450 kms away from here,” he said.
"While combing operations were underway, Naxals opened fire on security forces this morning. Immediately security forces took position and launched retaliatory attack that forced Naxals to flee from the spot," the DIG added.
During search, two Naxals clad in "uniform" were found dead at the spot. Besides, one .303 rifle, one 12 bore gun and one country-made pistol, were also recovered from there, the officer added.
Further details are awaited as the operation was still underway, he added.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hashim Amla Has a Chink in His Armour and Team India Knows It
- IPL 2018: CSK Retain Dhoni, Rajasthan Retain Smith, KKR Leave Out Gambhir
- Serena Williams Joins Long List of Top Ranked Absentees at Australian Open
- Leave Clicking My Daughter Misha to Me, Mira Rajput Tells Paparazzi
- WhatsApp Had Its Biggest Messaging Day Ever This New Year's Eve