'Chillai Kalan' Begins With Coldest Night in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh
Representative Image (Reuters)
Srinagar: The first day of the 'Chillai Kalan' -- the 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir Valley -- began on Wednesday with the coldest night of the season so far in Srinagar, Jammu and Leh.
"The minimum temperature was minus 6.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, the lowest recorded here this season so far," a Met official told IANS here.
"Leh town recorded its coldest night at minus 14.9 degrees Celsius. So did the Jammu city at 5.2 degrees Celsius.
"Pahalgam recorded minus 6.9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, Gulmarg minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and Kargil town witnessed minus 11.4 degrees Celsius as the lowest temperature.
"Jammu city recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.1 degrees Celsius, Batote 6.8 degrees Celsius, Bannihal 4.7 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah recorded 1.9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Wednesday," said the official.
According to the official, cold and dry weather is likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.
