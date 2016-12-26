Chilly Morning in Delhi, Dense Fog in Most Parts

New Delhi: Delhiites on Monday woke up to a chilly morning while a dense layer of fog enveloped most parts of the city which delayed 37 trains while six trains were rescheduled.

The visibility was recorded at 600 meters at 5.30 AM at Safdarjung which dropped to 400 meters at 8.30 AM, said a Met department official.

At Palam, it was zero visibility at 5.30 AM and it improved to 100 meters at 8.30 AM.

According to a senior Railway official, 37 trains were running behind scheduled while six trains were rescheduled.

Flight operations, however, were not affected, officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

According to a MeT department official, the relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8:30 AM.

Met office has forecast clear skies for today with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 20 degrees.

Yesterday, the national capital recorded the coldest day of December in the last five years with the maximum temperature plunging to settle at 15.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was pegged at 11.5 degrees Celsius.