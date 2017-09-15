China Opposes Foreign Investment in 'Disputed' North East Region

: China has expressed displeasure over any foreign investments, including that from Japan, in what it referred to as "disputed areas" in the North East region.A day after Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled his plans to invest in the North Eastern region, Chinese foreign ministry said that one must be clear that "the boundary of India and China border area has not been totally delimited. We have disputes on the eastern section of the boundary"."We are now trying to seek a solution through negotiations that is acceptable to both sides. Under such circumstances, various parties should respect such aspects and any third party should not be involved in our efforts to resolve the disputes," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told media on Friday.China claims Arunachal Pradesh as southern Tibet. Hua said there was no mention of China anywhere in the India-Japan joint statement nor she has seen any "innuendoes" referred to Beijing as stated by the media."To be frank we are also closely following the Japanese Prime Ministers visit to India. I read the joint statement carefully but I have not found the statement mentioned the term China at all," she said.About the references to Indo-Pacific, which included South China Sea in the joint statement and calls for the countries to resolve the disputes peacefully, she said the statement mentioned disputes to be resolved through dialogue."We know that to resolve the disputes the directly concerned parties have to uphold the rights to freedom of navigation, over flights entitled to countries under international law. This is Chinas position," she said.In indirect reference to Japan, she said, We also hope various parties can uphold the rights to freedom of navigation of over flights by countries in various waters."China and Japan have dispute over the uninhabited islands called Senkakus by Japan and Diaoyu islands by China in the East China Sea where naval ships of both the countries aggressively patrol the waters around the islands.About the connectivity projects, and implicit criticism of Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Hua said, "I havent seen any innuendoes. I have not seen that".Hua hoped that close ties between India and Japan is conducive to the regional peace and stability. "I should also add that the India and Japan are important countries in Asia. We hope the normal development of the relationship can be conducive to regional, peace and development and play a constructive role in this process," she said.(With PTI inputs)