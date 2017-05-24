China Says no Info on Missing IAF Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet

Beijing: China on Wednesday said it has no information on the missing Indian Air Force Sukhoi fighter jet with two pilots on board and asked India to stick to the arrangements reached between the two sides to maintain peace.

“For the situation you mentioned, I have no relevant information to offer at the moment,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said when asked about the missing Sukhoi-30 and whether China would assist India in finding the aircraft.

The jet had taken from the Tezpur base in Assam for a routine training sortie on Tuesday.

“We have been following the situation in South Tibet (Arunachal Pradesh) very closely,” he said, apparently referring to reports that the jet was flying over the area before it was reported missing.

IAF sources said the search operation was continuing despite bad weather conditions in parts of Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh where the aircraft is suspected to have crashed.

A massive search operation, involving helicopter recce, was launched to trace the plane and the pilots.

The jet had lost radar and radio contact around 60km.

Referring to the border dispute between India and China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said that “first of all on the eastern section of the India-China border, China’s position is consistent and clear."

“We hope India can stick to the arrangements reached between the two sides and avoid disrupting peace and stability at the border areas,” Lu said.