China to 'Beef up Patrols in Doklam', But Says it is Ready to 'Adjust'

: China's defence ministry on Thursday said that it will beef up patrols in the Doklam region, but was also ready to "adjust" deployments, days after the two countries ended a standoff that lasted more than two months.Indian and Chinese troops remained at loggerheads at the Doklam plateau in the most serious and prolonged faceoff in decades, with both countries refusing to budge.The trouble started in June when India sent troops to stop China building a road in the Doklam area, known in China as Donglang, which is remote, uninhabited territory claimed by both China and Bhutan.India has maintained that it sent its troops because Chinese military activity was a "threat to the security of its northeast region"."The Chinese military will continue to carry out its mission and responsibilities, strengthen its patrols and garrisons in the Donglang area and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security," Defence Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqing was quoted as saying by Reuters."In light of the changes in the situation on the ground, Chinese border forces will carry out adjustments to deployments," Ren told a monthly news briefing, without elaborating.Neither country has offered explicit details of the terms of disengagement from the area which had raised fears of a wider conflict between the Asian giants who fought a brief border war in 1962.The ending of the stand-off comes ahead of a weekend summit in China of the BRICS nations, that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend.(With inputs from Reuters)