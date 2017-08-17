Chinese State Media's Bizarre Video Mocks India Over Doklam Standoff

#TheSpark: 7 Sins of India. It’s time for India to confess its SEVEN SINS. pic.twitter.com/vb9lQ40VPH — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 16, 2017

Chinese state media Xinhua has come up with a bizarre, agitprop video, accusing India of perpetrating "Seven Sins" in the two-month-old Doklam standoff.The video, an edition of Xinhua's new "Spark" show, features anchor Dier Wang accusing India of trespassing on Chinese soil, violating international law and "hijacking" the tiny kingdom of Bhutan.An actor, which seems to be the anchor herself, wearing a turban and stick-on beard gives obtuse answers, to canned laughter, in the three-minute video posted via Xinhua's English-language account on social network Twitter. Twitter is blocked in China."Have you ever negotiated with a robber who had broken into your house and refuses to leave?" asks Wang in American-accented English. "You just call 911 or just fight him back, right?"The actor, apparently representing India, answers: "Why call 911 - don't you wanna play house, bro?"Dier gets the last word: "If you wanna play, get out of my house first.” 911 is an emergency hotline only in the US and - thanks to movies and TV shows - is internationally recognized as a symbol of reaching the police.The standoff between both countries started in June when India sent troops to stop China building a road in the Doklam area.China has repeatedly asked India to withdraw from the area or else face the prospect of an escalation.(With Inputs From Reuters)