Chinese National Was Running Illegal Fireworks Unit in Firozabad, Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a Chinese national for running an illegal fireworks manufacturing unit in Firozabad area. Zhang Jibing, the arrested individual, is said to be an expert in assembling machinery needed to manufacture crackers. He was also training the factory workers in mixing different kinds of chemicals and explosives to make crackers.The arrest was made after the police interrogated Jibing for five days. The Chinese national was brought in for questioning after an explosion at the factory caused burn injuries to more than half a dozen people last week.On papers, the factory was supposed to be manufacturing ‘glass beads’.An FIR was registered against 10 people after the accident, however, only Jibing has been arrested as of now. While he was detained by the police on the day of incident, it took almost five days to interrogate him for language barrier. Later, an interpreter was called in from Agra to mediate between the two parties.Speaking to News18, SSP Firozabad, Ajay Kumar Pandey said, "The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is currently questioning the Chinese national. His passport and visa have been recovered. Jibing had come to India on July 18 on a business visa, which does not allow him to work for a monthly salary. Fear of other such illegal factories running in other cities in Uttar Pradesh cannot be ruled out."Jibing has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Explosives Act and Foreigners Act. The Chinese embassy and intelligence agencies of the central and UP governments have been informed about the arrest. Jibing is also likely to be charged with violation of visa rules.According to sources, illegal fireworks manufacturing units might be operating in as many as four to five cities in Uttar Pradesh. Locals are supposed to run these illegal units under the supervision of technicians from China. These factories do not follow any safety norm and could cause major accidents. Also, these are believed to have been taking Diwali orders.