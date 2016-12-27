New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has been summoned by the CBI on December 30 in connection with the alleged Rose Valley scam, one of the cases being probed by the investigating agency as part of the umbrella chit fund scams.

Him and another TMC MP Tapas Paul have been asked to appear at the CBI office on December 30.

"I will appear in the first week of January. I will go because I want to know what are the exact charges that they have levelled against me. I feel that it is better to sit face-to-face rather than talking over phone," Bandyopadhyay said on Tuesday.

In its charge sheet, CBI had claimed that it was still probing the role of "influential people" in the scam.

Besides role of regulatory authorities, money trail and larger conspiracy hatched by the accused persons to cheat the public are still under probe of the agency, they said.

Reports of the summons came hours after TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took on the Modi government at a joint press conference with other opposition parties, including the Congress.

Banerjee also said the demonetisation decision was "illegal" and "unconstitutional" and has set the economy 20 years back. "Modi, you had asked for 50 days’ time, people were losing livelihood, dying due to starvation, yet they gave you that time. Now 47 days are over, and only three days left," said Banerjee referring to Modi's 50-day deadline nearing its end.

"We will wait for the next three days. But Modi, if things remain unsolved, will you take the responsibility and resign as the Prime Minister of the country," she asked.

(With agency inputs)