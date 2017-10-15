Delhi Bartender's Chopped Body Found Inside Fridge at Friend's Home

In a gruesome incident, a 26-year-old bartender was hacked to death and his dismembered body stuffed inside a fridge in Saidulajab area of south Delhi's Saket.The victim was identified as Uttarakhand native Vipin Joshi who had been missing since Monday night, police said.Joshi’s family members had, in search of him, reached his friend Badal Mandal's house on Saturday evening. Though the house was locked, they were alarmed by a nauseating stench coming from the building, after which they called the police.The police broke into the house and found the victim's body parts inside the fridge.A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace Mandal, police added.Police said the two men worked as bartenders at ‘Fio Country Kitchen and Bar’ in the Garden of Five Senses. They reportedly lived in separate rented accommodations near each other in Saidulajab.A report in Hindustan Times quoted Chinmoy Biswal, additional DCP (south), as saying that the duo left work together on Monday and consumed alcohol at Mandal’s home.Joshi’s disappearance came to light when calls to him by his relatives went unanswered.