CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results 2017 to be out on May 31 at 11 am on chseodisha.nic.in
he Council of Higher Secondary Education CHSE Board Class 12 Arts & Commerce 2017 results will be available on its official website orissaresults.nic.in.
New Delhi: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the Council of Higher Secondary Education CHSE Board Class 12 Arts & Commerce 2017 results will be declared on May 31, 2017 at 11:00 am.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education CHSE Board Class 12 Arts & Commerce 2017 results will be available on its official website orissaresults.nic.in
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha announced the Odisha CHSE Class 12 Science results 2017 on 12th May 2017 at 11 AM. The overall pass percentage this year was 81.11%.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts and CHSE Odisha Class 12 Commerce results will also be available on odisha.indiaresults or examresults.net/orissa
Step to check your Council of Higher Secondary Education CHSE Odisha Class 12 results 2017:
* Click on the official website link orissaresults.nic.in
* Click on check results
* Click on the Odisha Class 12 Results 2017
* Enter roll number/ date of birth
* Check your result
* Click on 'Save' to download the result and take a print out to future reference.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education CHSE Board Class 12 Arts & Commerce 2017 results can also be checked on SMS
