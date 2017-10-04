CISF Officer Opens Fire at Azadpur Metro Station in Delhi

It was the manhandling of a Delhi Police constable by a violent bunch of people that prompted a CISF officer to fire in the air at the Azadpur Metro station recently, CCTV footage has revealed.The incident at the Delhi Metro station happened at 8.20 pm on Monday, after two men got into a heated argument at the ticket counter, CISF officials said.Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the station brought the two to the control room and asked them to pay a fine for creating trouble, the officials said.However, one of two who were fighting, a 17-year-old resident of Wazirpur industrial area, called some of his accomplices to the station.Nearly 20 people reached the station soon and allegedly beat up Delhi Police constable M L Meena, who was taking the two to the Kashmere Gate police station, officials said.The miscreants grabbed the collar of CISF Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammed Umar, who had to fire in the air to control the crowd, they said.The situation at the station was chaotic but Metro rail services were not interrupted, they said.The police said they have detained a few people and examining the next legal step. Senior officials of the CISF and the Delhi Police were examining the CCTV video of the incident, they added.(With PTI inputs)