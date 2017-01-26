Republic Day: 15 Unsung Heroes Among Others Named For Civilian Awards

New Delhi: The country's top civilian awards announced ahead of the 68th Republic Day have names of over 15 unsung heroes, officials said.

Special emphasis has been laid on awarding recognition to those who have been rendering selfless service to society, the officials said on Wednesday.

"This government has been instrumental in recognising the works of unsung persons working at grassroots level in awarding the prestigious Padma Awards," official sources said.

While Jadav Payeng, environmental activist and forestry worker, and Chewang Norphel, civil engineer, were awarded the Padma Shri in 2015, Arunachalam Muruganantham, social entrepreneur, and Sunitha Krishnan, social activist, were given the honour in 2016.

"This year the government has recognised over 15 such individuals who have contributed immensely to the community around them," they said.

They cited example of Bipin Ganatra, popularly known as "fireman", who has volunteered his services to the fire department over the past 40 years, and many others commoners including Chintakindi Mallesham, who invented a mechanised Poochampali silk sari weaving machine to ease the pain of weavers.

The informed sorces said that the list of Padma awardees for medicine does not have the "usual popular names" from the elite hospitals of the capital.

"Not a single doctor from Delhi has made it to the coveted list, which usually features many," they said.

"Doctors of the rich and famous who usually push for their doctor nominees to be awarded, have been given a miss this time," they added.

"Bhakti Yadav, 91, from Indore has been selflessly treating her patients for free over the past seven decades (have been awarded)," they added.