: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will head the Constitution Bench that will rule upon the tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government over power to administrate the national capital.The CJI will also be leading the five-judge bench for determination of validity of passive euthanasia and legal value of parliamentary committee reports for reliance by the courts.The hearings of these cases are slated to begin from October 10, with issue a of passive euthanasia and parliamentary committee reports to be taken up for hearing before the Centre Vs Delhi government row. Two other issues pertain to how to add income for future prospects of victims in motor accident claims and if the top court can hear a petition for making an arbitration award a rule of the court.Other four judges on the Constitution Bench includes Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.The Constitution Bench is composed of two separate benches in SC. While the CJI usually sits with Justices Khanwilkar and Chandrachud, Justices Sikri and Bhushan sits on a separate bench.On October 4, the SC had issued the notification on setting up a Constitution Bench for deciding the issues of vital importance in law.The apex court had in February this year referred the dispute between the AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor over their powers and jurisdiction to a Constitution Bench. The Delhi High Court had ruled in favour of primacy of the L-G in matters of administration, compelling the AAP government to move the SC in appeal.Issue of passive euthanasia was refereed in February 2014 whereas parliamentary panel reports' matter was sent to the larger bench earlier this year.