Class 12 CBSE Results: Students Anxious, But Hopeful of Low DU Cut-offs

New Delhi: While there has been no official declaration from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Class 12 board results are expected to be declared this week. Like every year, students, this year too, are anxious about the fruits of their hard work, and what lies ahead. The only silver lining in between this panic and anxiety is the scrapping of the moderation policy.

"I’m sure everyone is anxious about the results, but with the CBSE scrapping the moderation policy, we’re at least sure that the university cutoffs will be realistic. Candidates, hopefully, will get a fair deal this time,” said Aayushi Bhardwaj, a student at Raja Ram Mohan Roy Public School who sat for the Class 12 boards.

This year around 10.98 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams. There were 4,60,026 girl students and 6,38,865 were boys. Delhi had the highest number of students registered for the class 12 boards exams - 2,58,321 candidates.

Doing away with disparity in marking system of various education boards, Union Human Resources Development Ministry, last month, asked the boards to scrap the marks moderation policy, under which extra marks were awarded to students in certain papers that were considered to be difficult. This, in turn, is expected to bring down the high cut-offs for admission at prestigious colleges and universities.

In a meeting called by the HRD ministry, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), Indian School Certificate (ISC), Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) and state boards unanimously agreed to do away with the marks moderation policy.

As per the marks moderation policy, up to 15% extra marks were awarded to students in certain papers, which were considered difficult. CBSE will do away with this policy starting this academic session.

The move comes after CBSE, last year, had requested the HRD ministry to create consensus on phasing out of marks moderation policy, which inadvertently led to a spike in marks obtained by students of certain boards.

CBSE chairman R K Chaturvedi has reportedly asked Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi to award “appropriate weightage” to CBSE students for admission to undergraduate program this year “so that they do not lose out to candidates from other state boards that inflate their Class XII results.”