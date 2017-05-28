Class 12 Results: India's Top Colleges, Beyond Delhi and Mumbai

New Delhi: Not everyone likes the crowd and fast-paced life of Delhi and Mumbai. Even though some of India’s best colleges are concentrated in these two mega-cities, there are enough options in cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Pune. Cities like Cochin, Ahmedabad and Jaipur also have some good options. News18 brings you a list:

SCIENCE

Loyola College, Chennai

Department of Science, Christ University, Bangalore

Madras Christian College, Chennai

Stella Maris College, Chennai

Mount Carmel College, Bangalore

Women’s Christian College, Chennai

St. Francis College for Women, Hyderabad

St. Xavier’s College, Ahmedabad

ST. Wilfred Group of Colleges, Jaipur

Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Chandigarh

HUMANITIES

Loyola College, Chennai

Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Christ University, Bangalore

Madras Christian College, Chennai

Stella Maris College, Chennai

St.Xavier’s College, Ahmedabad

Mehr Chand Mahajan D. A. V. College for Women, Chandigarh

St. Francis College for Women, Hyderabad

Sacred Heart College, Cochin

D A V College-Sec 10 – Chandigarh

Isabella Thoburn College, Lucknow

COMMERCE

Department of Commerce, Christ University, Bangalore

Loyola College, Chennai

St. Joseph’s College of Commerce, Bangalore

Madras Christian College (MCC), Chennai

J D Birla Institute, Kolkata

Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration, Kolkata

GGDSD College Sector 32, Chandigarh

Mount Carmel College, Bangalore

Ness Wadia College, Pune

St. Francis College for Women, Hyderabad

FINE ARTS



MS University Baroda, Faculty of Fine Arts, Vadodara

Faculty of Visual Arts, Banaras Hindu University

Faculty of Fine Arts, Banasathali Vidyapeeth, Jaipur

Department of Fine Arts, Kurukshetra University

Department of Fine Arts, Aligarh Muslim University

MASS COMMUNICATION

Department of Media Studies, Christ University – Bangalore

Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune

Manipal Institute of Communications

Madras Christian College

MIT School of Film and Television, Pune

COMPUTER APPLICATION

Department of Computer Application, Christ University, Bangalore

Faculty of Computer Science, Banasthali University, Jaipur

Kristu Jayanti College, Bangalore

Department of Computer Application, University College, Kurukshetra

D A V College, Sec 10, Chandigarh, Chandigarh