DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Class 12 Results: India's Top Colleges, Beyond Delhi and Mumbai
File image of Loyola College , Chennai.
New Delhi: Not everyone likes the crowd and fast-paced life of Delhi and Mumbai. Even though some of India’s best colleges are concentrated in these two mega-cities, there are enough options in cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Pune. Cities like Cochin, Ahmedabad and Jaipur also have some good options. News18 brings you a list:
SCIENCE
Loyola College, Chennai
Department of Science, Christ University, Bangalore
Madras Christian College, Chennai
Stella Maris College, Chennai
Mount Carmel College, Bangalore
Women’s Christian College, Chennai
St. Francis College for Women, Hyderabad
St. Xavier’s College, Ahmedabad
ST. Wilfred Group of Colleges, Jaipur
Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Chandigarh
HUMANITIES
Loyola College, Chennai
Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Christ University, Bangalore
Madras Christian College, Chennai
Stella Maris College, Chennai
St.Xavier’s College, Ahmedabad
Mehr Chand Mahajan D. A. V. College for Women, Chandigarh
St. Francis College for Women, Hyderabad
Sacred Heart College, Cochin
D A V College-Sec 10 – Chandigarh
Isabella Thoburn College, Lucknow
COMMERCE
Department of Commerce, Christ University, Bangalore
Loyola College, Chennai
St. Joseph’s College of Commerce, Bangalore
Madras Christian College (MCC), Chennai
J D Birla Institute, Kolkata
Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration, Kolkata
GGDSD College Sector 32, Chandigarh
Mount Carmel College, Bangalore
Ness Wadia College, Pune
St. Francis College for Women, Hyderabad
FINE ARTS
MS University Baroda, Faculty of Fine Arts, Vadodara
Faculty of Visual Arts, Banaras Hindu University
Faculty of Fine Arts, Banasathali Vidyapeeth, Jaipur
Department of Fine Arts, Kurukshetra University
Department of Fine Arts, Aligarh Muslim University
MASS COMMUNICATION
Department of Media Studies, Christ University – Bangalore
Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune
Manipal Institute of Communications
Madras Christian College
MIT School of Film and Television, Pune
COMPUTER APPLICATION
Department of Computer Application, Christ University, Bangalore
Faculty of Computer Science, Banasthali University, Jaipur
Kristu Jayanti College, Bangalore
Department of Computer Application, University College, Kurukshetra
D A V College, Sec 10, Chandigarh, Chandigarh
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy: Junaid Takes a Dig at Kohli Ahead of Indo-Pak Clash
- When Caste Killed Community in Saharanpur
- Virender Sehwag Asked to Apply for the Post of India Coach
- Take a Journey Through the Lives of Famous Sportsmen With These Films
- Exclusive: Read Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi