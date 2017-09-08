Class 2 Boy Found Dead in Toilet of Ryan International School in Gurugram, Throat Slit With Knife
The seven-year-old student was found lying dead in a pool of blood in the school’s washroom.
New Delhi: A Class 2 student was found dead in a pool of blood in the washroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday morning.
The seven-year-old’s body was found around 8am by another student who went to the use the washroom. The boy’s throat had been slit and a knife was found next to the body.
Angry parents gathered outside the school premises, shouting slogans against the authorities.
Police were sifting through CCTV footage of the area with sources saying prima facie it looked like a case of murder.
The school administration was yet to issue a statement.
In February last year, a six-year-old student had drowned in a water tank at Ryan International School's Vasant Kunj branch.
More details awaited
