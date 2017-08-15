Class 8 Girl Raped in Chandigarh Despite Independence Day Security

Close on the heels of the stalking incident in Chandigarh that rattled the nation, a Class 8 student was raped in a park on Tuesday in Chandigarh's Sector 23. Police have registered a case under different sections of the IPC and have begun investigations.The incident happened soon after Independence Day celebrations got over at the girl’s school in Sector 23 and she was on her way home. She was walking past the Children’s Traffic Park in Sector 23, when she was accosted just about 1.5 kms away from home.Initial reports indicate the girl was waylaid by a man in his 40s, who covered her face and raped her in the bushes. The man fled the spot and her screams got passers-by to rush to her aid. They later took her to the hospital and also informed the police.Police have registered a case under Sections 376, 341, 363 and 506 of IPC.A medical examination was conducted at the Sector 16 general hospital and a police force has now been deployed at the Traffic Park for further investigation. Police are also conducting search operations going by the girl’s description of the culprit.On August 4, the 29-year-old daughter of a bureaucrat in the Haryana government wrote a Facebook post accusing Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas Barala of stalking and chasing her in a car. The post created national outrage when the police had let off Barala and his friend. However, the two accused were later arrested and given police custody after national outrage over the incident.