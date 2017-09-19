Class 9 Girl Dies After Falling Off School Building in Deoria, Family Cries Foul

A 16-year-old girl, studying at a private school in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, died on Monday, after she fell off the third floor of a school building.Her family has, however, alleged that she was thrown off the Modern City Montessori School building. Deceased Neetu Chauhan was found lying on the ground in a critical condition. She had gone to a toilet, located on the third floor, while her classroom was on the first floor, students said.The Class 9 student, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to a nearby medical facility from where she was referred to Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur. She succumbed on the way, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Malhotra told IANS.“Parents of the girl have lodged a police complaint against unknown persons, alleging that she was thrown off the third floor. The body has been handed over to the family after conducting an autopsy,” Malhotra said.Apprehending trouble from the parents of other students, the school management has locked down the school and are untraceable.Police said Principal Adya Tiwari’s phone was also switched off since the incident. The SSP said the matter had been referred to the District Magistrate and he in turn had deputed the District Inspector of Schools (DIOs) to probe the incident.An FIR, the police official said, would be lodged on Tuesday and a probe initiated.