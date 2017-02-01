Class X Girl Claims 'Genie Raped and Impregnated' her

Satna (MP): A class Xth girl student in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district has given birth to a baby girl claiming that she was “impregnated by a genie” who, according to the girl, forced her into sexual intercourse on several occasions.

The incident has been reported from Shivrajpur village, which comes under the limits of Singhpur police station in Satna district. The family of the girl, however, considers her to be under the influence of some evil spirit, while the girl claims a genie exploited her sexually several times.

The matter came to light only after the pregnant girl was hospitalised for delivery at Devendranagar based Community Health Centre. When the girl mentioned her father’s name in instead of baby’s father, the shocked nurses and doctors enquired about the matter, only to be briefed about the “genie tale”.

After listening to girl’s unusual story, the duty staff immediately intimated local Devendranagar police station. After the delivery on Monday night, the girl was sent to Panna district hospital where the newborn was kept in sick Newborn Care Unit.

Devendranagar police, after registering a case, forwarded the case diary to Singhpur police in Satna.

The family reportedly consulted local witchcraft experts on several occasions, but the girl maintained that the genie never stopped following her.

Panna Addl Superintendent of Police Raghavendra Singh said that either the family was gripped by superstition or they were simply trying to hide something. “The probe will reveal the truth,” he said.